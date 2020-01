Hiroko And Cubby

Congrats to iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (LITE 106.7)/NEW YORK PAUL "CUBBY" BRYANT and his wife HIROKO on the arrival of their spankin' new daughter NAOMI ROSE BRYANT, checking in at 4:13a on MONDAY, JANUARY 27th.

NAOMI ROSE was 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and 21 inches in length.

CUBBY boasted on FACEBOOK:

