Middays

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual rankings of sports radio shows, stations, PDs, and podcasts continue with the announcement of the top 20 local sports midday shows for both major market and mid-market stations for 2019.

ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's JOE BENIGNO and EVAN ROBERTS, who recently moved to afternoons, led the major market (1-20) category, beating out BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON's SCOTT ZOLAK and MARC BERTRAND, despite the two shows tying with nine first place votes. In the mid-market rankings (21-100), EMMIS Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS middayer DAN DAKICH repeated as the top show. The rankings are based on a vote by 47 sports radio professionals from 30 cities and 18 companies.

BSM's top 20 major market midday shows:

"JOE & EVAN," JOE BENIGNO and EVAN ROBERTS, ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK "ZOLAK & BERTRAND," SCOTT ZOLAK and MARC BERTRAND, BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON "BaD RADIO," BOB STURM and DAN MCDOWELL, CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS JOE DECAMARA and JON RITCHIE, ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA "CARMEN & JURKO," CARMEN DEFALCO and JOHN JURKOVIC, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO "NORM & DONOVAN," NORM HITZGES and DONOVAN LEWIS, CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS PAUL ALLEN, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS "HUMPTY & CANTY," RICK "HUMPTY" DIPIETRO, CHRIS CANTY, and DAVE ROTHENBERG, ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK "KAP & COMPANY," DAVID KAPLAN, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO "PAPA & LUND," GREG PAPA and JOHN LUND, CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO "BERNSTEIN & MCKNIGHT," DAN BERNSTEIN and CONNOR MCKNIGHT, ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO "BUCK & KINCADE," BUCK BELEW and JOHN KINCADE, DICKEY BROADCASTING Sports W229AG (THE FAN)/ATLANTA ANTHONY GARGANO, BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA "KARSCH & ANDERSON," DOUG KARSCH and SCOTT ANDERSON, ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT "BICKLEY & MAROTTA," DAN BICKLEY and VINCE MAROTTA, BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX DAN "THE COMMON MAN" COLE, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS "GRANT & DANNY," GRANT PAULSEN and DANNY ROUHIER, ENTERCOM Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON "DALE & KEEFE," DALE ARNOLD and RICH KEEFE, ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON "STOKLEY & ZACH," BRANDON STOKLEY and ZACH BYE, BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.5 THE FAN)/DENVER "THE MIDDAY SHOW WITH RANDY & ANDY," RANDY MCMICHAEL and ANDY BUNKER, ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA

And NSM's top 20 mid-market shows:

DAN DAKICH, EMMIS Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS "'THE MIDDAY 180," JONATHAN HUTTON, CHAD WITHROW, and PAUL KUHARSKY, CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE "COOK & JOE," RON COOK and JOE STARKEY, ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH "VINNY & HAYNIE," VINNY CERRATO and BOB HAYNIE, ENTERCOM Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE "THE REALLY BIG SHOW," TONY RIZZO and AARON GOLDHAMMER, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (ESPN 850)/CLEVELAND "BASKIN & PHELPS," ANDY BASKIn and JEFF PHELPS, ENTERCOM Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND "MONSTERS OF THE MIDDAY," MARK RODGERS and DUSTY DVORACEK, CUMULUS Sports WWLS (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/OKLAHOMA CITY BILL MICHAELS, ENTERCOM Sports WSSP-A-W289CB (105.7 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE "3 MAN FRONT," COLE CUBELIC, AARON SUTTLES, and LANDRUM ROBERTS, CUMULUS Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5)/BIRMINGHAM NICK WILSON and JOSH PARCELL, ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE "BISHOP & LAURINAITIS," BEAU BISHOP and JAMES LAURINAITUS, TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS, OH "KENTUCKY SPORTS RADIO," MATT JONES, statewide syndication "STALTER & RIVERS," ANTHONY STALTER and JAMIE RIVERS, HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS "CARPENTER & ROTHMAN," BOBBY CARPENTER and ANTHONY ROTHMAN, TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS, OH JASON ANDERSON, UNION Sports WHB-A/KANSAS CITY "JASON & JOHN," JASON SMITH and JOHN MARTIN, ENTERCOM Sports WMFS-A-F (ESPN 92.9)/MEMPHIS ERIK AINGE, CUMULUS Sports WNML-A-F/KNOXVILLE "THE INSTIGATORS," ANDREW PETERS and CRAIG RIVET, ENTERCOM Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO "THE BALD FACED TRUTH," JOHN CANZANO, ALPHA MEDIA Sports KXTG-A (THE GAME 750)/PORTLAND "WILDE & TAUSCH," JASON WILDE and MARK TAUSCHER, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKTI (94.5 ESPN MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE

« see more Net News