iHEARTMEDIA and FOX ENTERTAINMENT have tapped eight-time GRAMMY AWARD-winning artist USHER to host and perform during the 2020 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS. The event will also feature live performances from HALSEY and LIZZO, as well as previously announced performer, JUSTIN BIEBER, with more to be announced.

The two-hour event will air live from THE SHRINE AUDITORIUM in LOS ANGELES, SUNDAY, MARCH 29th, from 8-10p (ET) Live/ (PT) Tape-Delayed) on FOX. The seventh annual iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS will also broadcast live on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations nationwide and iHEARTRADIO.

“I’m so excited to host the 2020 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS and help celebrate the music that I and millions of other music lovers listened to this past year,” said USHER. “It’ll be like hanging out with old friends.”

