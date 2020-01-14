Erika Beasley

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has promoted Corporate Digital Content Dir./Local Markets ERIKA BEASLEY to VP/Digital Content. She previously served as VP/Market Mgr. for the company's FAYETTEVILLE, NC cluster and as a sales manager in TAMPA and PHILADELPHIA.



“ERIKA’s outstanding work throughout the years, in variety of different roles, speaks for itself,” said Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “Her many contributions to the company’s digital transformation has moved us forward in profound ways. I look forward to ERIKA partnering with our Vice President of Digital Market, JENNIFER WILLIAMS, and the company’s highly talented digital content team to further expand our digital footprint.”

“It has been such a great experience working with our talented teams driving content success at the local level,” said BEASLEY. “Thank you to JUSTIN CHASE, LORI BURGESS and JENNIFER WILLIAMS for supporting me in this position. I look forward to continuing to grow our reach within the communities we serve."

