NASHVILLE-based entertainment company RED CREATIVE GROUP has named TAYLOR LAMB Creative Director. LAMB's duties will include creative publishing, writer management and aiding in artist development initiatives. Previously, LAMB was A&R Coordinator at POSITION MUSIC, a LOS ANGELES-based indie publisher/record label/management company.

“TAYLOR has quickly proven himself to be a major asset for our writers and creative team. We are excited to welcome his talent and strong work ethic to our growing roster,“ said RED CREATIVE GROUP President JEREMY STOVER.

LAMB added, “I’m so excited to be part of such a hardworking team and can’t wait to come alongside our writers and artists to help them continue progressing in their art.”

