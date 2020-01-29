Big Red Day

ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA's "ANDY REID Appreciation Day" has drawn appreciation from the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS coach himself, if not from WIP's own morning host ANGELO CATALDI. The station is devoting THURSDAY (1/30) to positive coverage of REID, implicitly recognizing EAGLES fans' negative emotions about REID during his tenure as EAGLES coach, when his clock management and press conference responses drew frustration from the faithful.

REID joined afternoon hosts JON MARKS and IKE REESE last week, reacting to the day in his honor by declaring, "Get some cheesesteaks, get 'em ready!" At SUPER BOWL Media Day, REID said that he understood PHILADELPHIA's reaction to him and called it "almost a badge of honor when you get booed there" but added that he loved his time in PHILADELPHIA and "If you can withstand the pressure of PHILADELPHIA you become a Philadelphian." CATALDI, a longtime critic of REID, has assumed the role of heel for the promotion, insisting that his show will not participate "regardless of the repercussions."

PD SPIKE ESKIN said, “It’s finally time to give ANDY credit where credit is due. I look forward to celebrating his great career and reminiscing on old EAGLES memories with our on-air staff as we root for ‘BIG RED’ to win his first SUPER BOWL.” ESKIN and MICHAEL LEVIN's "RIGHTS TO RICKY SANCHEZ" 76ERS podcast sells "AL HORFORD Appreciator" t-shirts in honor of the SIXERS' free agent acquisition, who was subject to fans' ire when he was playing for the BOSTON CELTICS and consistently frustrating JOEL EMBIID.

Let me make this perfectly clear: The WIP Morning Show will not be participating in Andy Reid Appreciation Day, regardless of the repercussions. We will never support a coach who enables horrible behavior, lies to the fans and butchers late-game strategy. That is a promise. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) January 22, 2020

« see more Net News