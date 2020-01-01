Deletion

The FCC has denied the appeal by EDDIE RACKLEY, JR., administrator of the estate of the late FRANK RACKLEY, JR., of the Media Bureau's denial of the license renewal application of WNBN-A/MERIDIAN, MS and has thus upheld the deletion of the station's license.

FRANK RACKLEY, JR. died on JANUARY 25, 2011, and the station did not disclose his death to the Commission, instead filing its 2012 license renewal with EDDIE RACKLEY, JR. signing as "Officer" rather than "Administrator." In 2017, a Form 316 reflecting the involuntary transfer of control to the Administrator was finally filed and was granted in 2018, but no notice of consummation was filed; meanwhile, the station's sale to JIMMIE HOPSON for $10,000 was approved by the probate court in 2015 but no application for a sale was filed with the FCC. The license renewal was dismissed as defective and the license deemed expired as of JUNE 1, 2012.

