Metallica To Headline Friday & Sunday; My Chemical Romance On Saturday

AFTERSHOCK 2020 has announced that MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE has been added as the SATURDAY headliner joining METALLICA who will headline FRIDAY and SUNDAY during the three day festival OCTOBER 9-11, 2020 at SACRAMENTO CA’s DISCOVERY PARK.

Weekend passes are on sale now and the full lineup announcement is coming soon.

For more info go to AftershockFestival.com.

