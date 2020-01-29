Dasher

JIMMY DASHER has joined the NASHVILLE office of APA as Music Agent. DASHER will focus his efforts on booking clubs and theaters in the Western region of NORTH AMERICA. After pursuing a career in singing/songwriting, DASHER transitioned to a behind-the-scenes career as an agent with BUDDY LEE ATTRACTIONS. He most recently worked for ATOMIC MUSIC GROUP, where he built up a roster that included DOUG STONE, TERRY MCBRIDE, DOUG KERSHAW and more.

“As a performer turned agent, JIMMY brings a wealth of experience to his work from both perspectives,” said STEVE LASSITER, APA partner and Co-Head of Worldwide Concerts. “I’m very happy to have him join our NASHVILLE team and look forward to working with him.”

“I’m excited to work with the team STEVE has established at APA, and look forward to continuing to grow as an agent as I develop new relationships with their artists and buyers. It’s going to make a great home,” said DASHER.

