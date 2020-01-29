Lineup Revealed

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) NASHVILLE has revealed the lineup for its 11th annual "TEAM UMG AT THE RYMAN" luncheon happening THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th 11:30a (CT) at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM as part of Country Radio Seminar (CRS 2020). Set to take the stage are: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KEITH URBAN, LUKE BRYAN, SAM HUNT, JON PARDI, LITTLE BIG TOWN, BRANDON LAY, CAYLEE HAMMACK, ADAM HAMBRICK, KYLIE MORGAN, PARKER MCCOLLUM and TRAVIS DENNING.

“This will be the 11th Year of 'Team UMG at the RYMAN' and I cannot wait for this incredible lineup," said UMG EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER. "This event will not only showcase our incredible superstar roster, but will introduce radio and the industry to our newest stars. We also always try to throw a surprise in there. Can’t wait to see you all.”

CRS 2020 is set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st at NASHVILLE'S OMNI HOTEL. Registration is still available here.

