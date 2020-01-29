Booth (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

Singer-songwriter TYLER BOOTH is the first to ink a record deal as part of an exclusive, long-term joint-venture agreement between SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and VILLA 40, a label group co-founded by JOE FISHER, BRAD MARGOLIS and TRACE AYALA. BOOTH, a 21-year-old WOLFE COUNTY, KY native, started making music at a young age and is known for his regular performances at AUSTIN CITY SALOON in CORBIN, KY.

"I’m so excited to sign with SONY NASHVILLE/VILLA 40. They plucked me out of the hills of KENTUCKY," said BOOTH. "They told me they believed in me, loved the music I was making and felt like they wanted to be a part of my future. I’ve grown to know them like family and feel like it’s where I belong."

“On behalf of the VILLA 40 team, we couldn’t be more thrilled to announce our joint venture with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE,” said MARGOLIS. “We have watched the SONY team repeatedly break genre-defining artists, and we look forward to continuing that tradition with our signing of TYLER BOOTH.”

