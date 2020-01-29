Network

The NHL's PHILADELPHIA FLYERS are launching a new streaming audio and podcast network with five new podcasts and a 24/7 stream at FLYERSBROADCASTNETWORK.COM.

The podcasts include "FLYERS DAILY," a daily update hosted by JASON MYRTETUS; "FLYERS FIX," a bi-weekly in-depth show and interview hosted by MYRTETUS and BRIAN SMITH; ANDREA HELFRICH hosting "EVERYTHING BUT HOCKEY," a bi-weekly look at the "other side" of players and team staffers; FLYERS broadcasters TIM SAUNDERS, STEVE COATES, JIM JACKSON, CHRIS "BUNDY" THERIEN, BRIAN SMITH, and BILL MELTZER on a monthly "BROADCASTER'S ROUNDTABLE"; and SMITH and MELTZER looking at the team's prospects on the monthly "PROSPECT PIPELINE." FLYERS RADIO 24/7, an around-the-clock stream with team content, is also part of the new network.

