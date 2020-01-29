Theisen

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING/ST. CLOUD, MN GSM STEPHANIE THEISEN has been promoted to VP of Sales and Marketing. THEISEN, who joined LEIGHTON as a sales intern in 2003 and became AE and then GSM in 2014, added duties as Executive Director of LEIGHTON EVENTS and Director of Marketing in 2018. She will continue her GSM duties through 2020 and will oversee sales and marketing for LEIGHTON EVENTS, the owner of CRAFT BEER TOURS.

"The addition of THEISEN as VP of Sales and Marketing will support the structure of our company as we continue to grow and expand," said CEO BON LEIGHTON. “STEPHANIE has a successful track record in sales, team building, and hiring. We are looking forward to her focus in those areas in markets outside of our corporate headquarters, in 2020 and beyond.”·

"In the coming months I will focus on amplifying the impact LEIGHTON BROADCASTING has in the communities we serve," said THEISEN. "LEIGHTON is a robust company with talented employees throughout our locations and divisions. I am thrilled to serve as the VP of Sales and Marketing for this incredible company."

