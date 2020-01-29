Red Street Records

RED STREET RECORDS Owner/CEO JAY DEMARCUS announced new hires and staff promotions for the CCM label he founded in October 2018.

"We are bursting at the seams here at RED STREET RECORDS, and we are growing faster than I ever could’ve imagined," said DEMARCUS, also a member of Country band RASCAL FLATTS. "With that, I am so excited to have MARK LUSK enter into his new role as our Pres./GM. MARK is a proven veteran of the music industry, and his vast knowledge and expertise will be an exciting, extraordinary addition to our executive team. We are honored to have him. With these changes, DON KOCH is promoted to Exec.VP of Creative/A&R."

"I’m proud to be joining the entire RED STREET team," LUSK said. "I’ve known JAY for many years and have always admired the way he walks out his faith in the public arena. And DON is an iconic producer and songwriter with an impressive legacy for writing and creating great music. The possibilities of this label are limitless and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute.”

DEMARCUS has also announced the hiring of support staff to the label, including the addition of CAMBRIA MACKEY to lead the company's Social Media & Digital Marketing department and act as Artist Development Manager. Additionally, TAYLOR DAY will serve as Marketing & Media Buying coordinator and MARY THORSBY will serve as Exec. Asst. to the executive team.

