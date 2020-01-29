Rusty Gaston

It’s news that first broke last summer (NET NEWS 7/25/19), but now THIS MUSIC GM RUSTY GASTON has officially been appointed CEO of SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE, effective immediately. SONY/ATV has also acquired THIS MUSIC, which GASTON founded in 2006 alongside songwriters TIM NICHOLAS and CONNIE HARRINGTON.

GASTON succeeds TROY TOMLINSON, who joined UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE in JUNE 2019 as Chairman/CEO (NET NEWS 6/17/19). In his new role, GASTON reports to SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman/CEO JON PLATT.

Before founding THIS MUSIC, GASTON spent five years as GM of producer BYRON GALLIMORE’s SONG GARDEN MUSIC and another five as Creative Dir. for SMITH HAVEN MUSIC.

THIS MUSIC’s writer roster includes NICHOLS, HARRINGTON, BEN HAYSLIP, DREW BALDRIDGE, DERIC RUTTAN, JIMMY YEARY, EMILY WEISBAND, MARV GREEN, JESSI ALEXANDER, JT HARDING and several others.

