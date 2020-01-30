Voter Ratings Enhanced

NIELSEN has unveiled a new cross-platform version of NIELSEN Voter Ratings that adds data for code reader and RPD+ television markets, expanding the platform to all 208 TV markets, and adds Voter Ratings to the Local NIELSEN Media Impact platform.

"We're so excited to offer this enhanced solution that will give insights into voters’ media preferences and behaviors,” said EVP/Media PETER BRADBURY. “NIELSEN Voter Ratings integrates our TV and Audio panels with voter registration data to offer voter segments unique to NIELSEN, a potential game changer in today’s dynamic political climate. With the presidential primaries beginning in FEBRUARY, this timely solution will facilitate the ability to reach custom segments of key voters.”

