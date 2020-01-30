Offering

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT has priced its private offering of $350 million in 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2025, with the notes priced at 100% of their principal amount. Initial purchasers will have an option to buy $50 million more of the notes; closing is expected for FEBRUARY 3rd. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and/or acquisitions.

The notes, with an initial conversion price at a premium of about 50% over WEDNESDAY's stock closing price of $70.57, were issued at a rate of 9.4469 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the notes. The notes will mature on FEBRUARY 15, 2025, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted before then.

