Wes McShay

Veteran radio programmer WES MCSHAY has been named Western Region/Director of Programming for APPALOOSA BROADCASTING, based in CHEYENNE, WY. He will oversee programming for all of the company’s stations in WYOMING and SOUTH DAKOTA effective MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd.

"I can't wait to get my hands on the throttle of these great radio stations, in many formats, in multiple markets,” said MCSHAY. “This is right up my alley, and I get be in town for CHEYENNE Frontier Days. Life is good."

He most recently was OM for LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS in CODY, WY, where he oversaw the company’s nine BIG HORN RADIO NETWORK stations and three translators in NORTHWEST WYOMING, and did mornings at Country KZMQ. Prior to LEGEND, McSHAY had been PD at Country stations WKDF/NASHVILLE, WDAF/KANSAS CITY and KQFC/BOISE, and had OM duties for iHEARTMEDIA’s HUNTSVILLE, AL cluster and CUMULUS MEDIA’s MONTGOMERY, AL cluster. His resume also includes stints as an on-air personality at WZLX/BOSTON an WWRX/PROVIDENCE.

Congratulate him here, or by phone at (307) 899-0007.

« see more Net News