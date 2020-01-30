Alessia Cara To Host And Perform

The CANADIAN ACADEMY OF RECORDING ARTS AND SCIENCES (CARAS) and CBC will welcome Canadian singer-songwriter and two-time JUNO AWARD winner ALESSIA CARA as host and as a performer on this year’s JUNO AWARDS Broadcast.

The 2020 JUNO AWARDS will be held in SASKATOON, SK, on SUNDAY, MARCH 15th at the SASKTEL CENTRE. CANADA’s biggest night in music will be broadcast live across the country on CBC, CBC GEM, CBC RADIO ONE, CBC MUSIC and the CBC LISTEN app. The awards will also be available for audiences outside of CANADA to stream at cbcmusic.ca/junos at 8p (ET)/6p (CT).

“To be asked to host the 49th annual JUNO AWARDS Broadcast is such an incredible honour,” said CARA. “I am ecstatic to be a part of the largest celebration of Canadian music and can’t wait to see what the country’s top talent has in store.”

