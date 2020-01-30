Radio Deal

The revived XFL's HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS will be heard on GOW MEDIA Sports KFNC (ESPN 97.5)/HOUSTON in the team's inaugural season, Team President BRIAN MICHAEL COOPER announced the deal in a tweet WEDNESDAY evening.

ESPN 97.5 morning host JOHN GRANATO will call the play-by-play, with crosstown FOX O&O KRIV-TV (FOX 26) sports anchor NATE GRIFFIN as analyst. The ROUGHNECKS open the season on FEBRUARY 8th against the LOS ANGELES WILDCATS at TDECU STADIUM in HOUSTON.

Roughnecks fans, I'm proud to announce that @XFLRoughnecks games will be broadcast on @espn975 this season with the dynamic duo of @johngranato and @NateGriffFOX26 in the booth with the call. We're ready H-Town! Only 10 more days to kickoff! #ForTheH #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/lKDNbrVlD6 — Brian Michael Cooper (@bmcsportslaw) January 30, 2020

