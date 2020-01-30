Lineup Changes

WATERLOO MEDIA Classic Rock KLBJ/AUSTIN shufffles the lineup, with the DUDLEY & BOB WITH MATT SHOW, which has been broadcast in morning drive since its inception 28 years ago, moving to the afternoon drive position and will now air from 3-7p.

“Austinites listen to the radio in their cars. Afternoon traffic is worse and afternoon commutes are longer. Now the drive home just got way more fun with DUDLEY & BOB WITH MATT – and the boys get to sleep in for the first time in decades too!” said SVP/Market Manager SCOTT GILLMORE.

LA LLOYD, the station’s PD/afternoon drive host, will move his show, now branded “LA LLOYD’S MORNING DRIVE” to the 6-10a slot.

“Everybody’s talking in the mornings – but now there’s a true AUSTIN pro playing great classic rock and getting you to work in a great mood! LA Lloyd on 93.7 KLBJ-FM”, adds GILLMORE.

