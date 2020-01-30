Zac Brown Band

ENTERCOM will livestream its fifth annual "The Night Before" concert via RADIO.COM on SATURDAY (2/1) at 8:15p (ET). The pre-SUPER BOWL concert will feature BMG/WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' ZAC BROWN BAND and BIG MACHINE RECORDS' CARLY PEARCE at BB&T CENTER in SUNRISE, FL.

“We aim to provide fans with exclusive insider access to once-in-a-lifetime events via RADIO.COM Live,” said PAM RUSSO, Senior VP/GM RADIO.COM. “We look forward to celebrating the kickoff of the biggest football weekend of the year with our listeners across the country with another highly anticipated event.”

« see more Net News