Afternoons

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual rankings of sports radio shows, stations, PDs, and podcasts continue with the announcement of the top 20 local sports afternoon shows for both major market and mid-market stations for 2019.

The major market list was topped by BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON afternoon hosts MICHAEL FELGER and TONY MASSAROTTI, beating out last year's winner, ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK's MICHAEL KAY. For mid-market stations, CUMULUS Sports WWLS (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/OKLAHOMA CITY's JIM TRABER took top honors this year.

The major market Top 20:

"FELGER & MAZZ," MICHAEL FELGER and TONY MASSAROTTI, BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON "THE MICHAEL KAY SHOW," MICHAEL KAY, DON LA GRECA, and PETER ROSENBERG, ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK MIKE VALENTI, ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT "WADDLE & SILVY," TOM WADDLE and MARC SILVERMAN, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO MIKE MISSANELLI, BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA "MCNEIL & PARKINS," DAN MCNEIL and DANNY PARKINS, ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO "THE HARDLINE," MIKE RHYNER and CORBY DAVIDSON, CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS "MASON & IRELAND," STEVE MASON and JOHN IRELAND, ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES "PETROS & MONEY," PETROS PAPADAKIS and MATT "MONEY" SMITH, iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES DODGERS Sports KLAC-A (AM570 LA SPORTS)/LOS ANGELES "ORDWAY, MERLONI AND FAURIA," GLENN ORDWAY, LOU MERLONI, and CHRISTIAN FAURIA, ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON CHAD DUKES, ENTERCOM Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON "GBAG NATION," GAVIN DAWSON, JEFF CAVANAUGH, LUCIOUS ALEXANDER, and MIKE BACSIK, ENTERCOM Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS "TOLBERT, KREUGER & BROOKS," TOM TOLBERT, LARRY KREUGER, and ROD BROOKS, CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO "DUKES & BELL," CARL DUKES and MIKE BELL, ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA JON MARKS and IKE REESE, ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA DAN BARREIRO, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS "BURNS & GAMBO," DAVE BURNS and JOHN GAMBADORO, BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX "DAMON, RATTO & KOLSKY," DAMON BRUCE, RAY RATTO, and MATT KOLSKY, ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO "SOFTY & DICK FAIN," DAVE "SOFTY" MAHLER and DICK FAIN, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KJR-A/SEATTLE STEVE CZABAN, URBAN ONE Sports WTEM-A-W240DJ (THE TEAM 980 & 95.9)/WASHINGTON

The mid-market Top 20:

JIM TRABER, CUMULUS Sports WWLS (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/OKLAHOMA CITY GARY PARRISH, ENTERCOM Sports WMFS-A-F (92.9 ESPN)/MEMPHIS "SCHOPP & THE BULLDOG," MIKE SCHOPP and CHRIS "BULLDOG" PARKER, ENTERCOM Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO "THE FAST LANE," RANDY KARRAKER, CHRIS RONGEY, and BRAD THOMPSON, HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS "THE PM TEAM WITH PONI AND MUELLER," ANDREW FILLIPPONI and CHRIS MUELLER, ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH "ADAM & JOE," ADAM GOLD and JOE OVIES, CAPITOL BROADCASTING Sports WCMC-F (99.9 THE FAN)/RALEIGH-DURHAM "BULL & FOX," ADAM GERSTENHABER and DUSTIN FOX, ENTERCOM Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND "3HL," BRENT DOUGHERTY, MICKEY RYAN, and DAWN DAVENPORT, CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE "COMMON MAN & T-BONE," MIKE RICORDATI and JONATHAN SMITH, TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS MARK MADDEN, iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WXDX (105.9 THE X)/PITTSBURGH SOREN PETRO, UNION Sports WHB-A/KANSAS CITY GRANT NAPEAR and DOUG CHRISTIE, BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A/SACRAMENTO KYLE BAILEY, ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE CARRINGTON HARRISON and SEAN LEVINE, ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY "THE RIDE WITH JMV," JOHN MICHAEL VINCENT, EMMIS Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS SCOTT GARCEAU and JEREMY CONN, ENTERCOM Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE MO EGGER, IHEARTMEDIA Sports WCKY-A (ESPN 1530)/CINCINNATI "JARED & THE GM," JARED STILLMAN and FLOYD REESE, THE CROMWELL GROUP Sports WPRT (ESPN 102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE NICK CATTLES, MAX MEDIA Sports WVSP (ESPN RADIO 94.1)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH "PRIMETIME WITH ISAAC & SUKE," ISAAC ROPP and JASON (SUKE) SCUKANEC, ENTERCOM Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN)/PORTLAND

« see more Net News