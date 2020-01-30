Cody Lauzier

AEG PRESENTS taps FREDRICK "CODY" LAUZIER as SVP/Global Touring and Talent, reporting to Pres./Global Touring and Talent GARY GERSH.

“CODY has an incredible level of passion and commitment to his job that’s inspiring to everyone around him,” remarked GERSH. “He’s a critical member of our team, and he has an unreal instinct in terms of artist development and trends. I’m so proud of him and his accomplishments, and I’m thrilled to announce his new position.”

“AEG PRESENTS has been my home for the past 13 years, and I’ve been honored to play a part in our growth and continued success,” commented LAUZIER. “I can’t wait to take on this new challenge and dive in headfirst, and I’m grateful to GARY for his friendship, leadership and support."

« see more Net News