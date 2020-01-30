Grammy Metrics

What kind of juice and influence does THE GRAMMY AWARDS have on music? BUZZANGLE MUSIC has some salient facts and figures to digest:

CAMILA CABELLO singing “First Man” caused her song sales to explode by more than 68,000%. The song went from selling a handful of units per day prior to the show to 6,159 sales on the day of the show and over 11,400 sales within 24 hours of her performance.

Song sales for all songs performed increased by more than 422% on the day of the awards show with over 57,000 combined sales.

DEMI LOVATO’s “Anyone” was the most downloaded song of all songs performed with over 11,500 sales on the day of the show and more than 27,000 sales within 24 hours of her performance.

”Anyone” by DEMI LOVATO was the most downloaded song in the U.S. on GRAMMY DAY.

The performance of “Higher” by DJ KHALID and others in honor of NIPSEY HUSSLE was the only other song that saw a 5 figure increase in sales on the day of the show skyrocketing 12,350%.

Both “Underdog” by ALICIA KEYS and “When the Party’s Over” by BILLIE EILISH songs experienced the next biggest impact on the day of their performances with each seeing increases of 940% on sales. (3,524 & 3,069 sales respectively)

Not many songs performed saw an impact on streaming activity the day of the Grammy’s, (1.1% increase), the impact came the day after when streams from songs performed were up by 63%.

CAMILA CABELLO’s “First Man” increased by 310% the day of her performance and nearly 900% the day after her performance.

DEMI LOVATO’s “Anyone” was the most streamed song the day after her performance increasing with 2M streams (up 600%).

”It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” performed by BOYZ II MEN & ALICIA KEYS in memory of KOBE BRYANT was one of the only other songs that saw a substantial increase in streaming activity on the day of the show; up 200%. This song also increased another 107% the day after the show as well.

Album sales from all GRAMMY artist winners increased by 153% within 24 hours of the awards show.

BILLIE EILISH’s “When We All Fall Asleep…” album sales jumped by more than 415% (6,300 sales) within the first 24 hours of her sweeping the major awards at the GRAMMY’s.

