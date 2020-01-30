iHeart Deal

iHEARTMEDIA has inked a multi-year deal with OZY MEDIA, parent of digital magazine OZY.COM, to co-produce and promote new iHEARTRADIO Original Podcasts, three of which will be released in 2020, and bring existing OZY podcasts "THE THREAD" and "OZY CONFIDENTIAL" to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The new shows will be led by travel and culture show "AROUND THE WORLD," based on OZY's year-long editorial project reporting from every country on earth; another will be a spinoff of "THE THREAD," and a third will be a scripted series.

“OZY’s global suite of diverse storytellers and story-finders focuses on what’s new and what’s next. These podcasts reflect the desire of younger audiences to broaden their minds and think bigger,” said OZY Co-Founder/CEO CARLOS WATSON. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with the massively talented team at iHEARTMEDIA to co-produce powerful and diverse podcasts for listeners.”



“The OZY team has a remarkable way of reporting on stories that really make people think and often change the way we see important issues,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “They have an impressive ability to find fascinating stories before anyone else is reporting on them and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them to bring these voices to iHeart and into the world of podcasting.”

