Kellogg

After careful consideration, SMG MEDIA/MONROE LA Classic Rocker KXRR, AC KZRZ, T40/R KNNW, Rocker KMMY OM DON KELLOGG has announced he will be relinquishing his day-to-day activities to his Assistant OM and KNNW PD T-LAY COLLINS so that he can focus on health issues.

KELLOG told ALL ACCESS, "In DECEMBER, 2016 I was diagnosed with PARKINSON’S DISEASE, and the progression of my disease has made it nearly impossible for me to continue to operate at the level of excellence that has come to be expected by me and my staff. I have had a great run experiencing only two down books in more than 30 years of broadcasting.”

For now, KELLOGG will continue working with SMG Rocker KXRR as consultant/advisor and midday air talent, operating from his home studio in ARCADIA, LA. He is expected to retire before the end of this year.

