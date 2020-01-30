New Partners

AdsWIZZ's AudioGO audio advertising sales platform has added ENTRAVISION's AudioEngage advertising network inventory to its offerings and has also been adopted by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES as an ad buying platform for its over 50,000 agents and 1,400 franchise locations nationwide. The platform aggregates ad inventory to sell to smaller buyers of any budget size.

"We are seeing a lot of pent up demand from advertisers who are eager to get into digital audio in their local markets, but don’t meet minimum spends, or simply aren’t sure how to get started," said AudioEngage Managing Dir. GONZALO ALONSO.

ENTRAVISION VP/Integrated Operations FEDERICO GAGLIARDONE added, "AudioGO is an easy, affordable, and scalable way for AudioEngage to enable these smaller buyers to buy audio ads."

“This unique platform enables all of our network brokers and agents to reach potential buyers and sellers in new moments during the day,” said BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES VP/Global Marketing WENDY DURAND. “We have created sample scripts for our 50,000 network agents and brokerages across the U.S., who then can edit and customize them for their local market. AudioGO creates an audio ad, and the network agents decide when and where their ads run, and track their success. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

"Smaller advertisers typically want to reach specific audiences in targeted, local areas, and AudioGO enables them to do that for the first time in a scalable way,” said AdsWIZZ CEO ALEXIS VAN DE WYER. “During this explosive time of audio growth, we're making it easy for businesses of any size to run audio campaigns across premium audio publishers, and we’re excited about the opportunities these new partnerships offer our users.”

