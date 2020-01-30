Together As One

SCHUBERT MUSIC has announced they are launching ten independent record labels distributed by THE ORCHARD.

SCHUBERT MUSIC is the holding company for the SCHUBERT MUSIC PUBLISHING.

Overseeing management of the new label structure is THOMAS THYSSEN, who has been promoted to Managing Director and Head of Recorded Music for the German-based SCHUBERT MUSIC AGENCY GmbH.

THYSSEN will report to SCHUBERT MUSIC CEO ANDREAS SCHUBERT. He joined from UNIVERSAL MUSIC, where he worked as Senior PR Manager and Product Manager for POLYDOR/ISLAND, as well as A&R Consultant for DEUTCHE GRAMMOPHON.

The specialty labels involved in the launch, will range from Alternative, Post-Punk, Pop, Dance and Latin. Industry vets DARYL BAMONTE (SCHUBERT MUSIC UK), BILL MURPHY (SCHUBERT MUSIC U.S.), MICHAEL PAGNOTTA (SCHUBERT MUSIC U.S.), ERIC BURTON (GM HARDBEAT PROMOTION and CELSIUS MANAGEMENT, GERMANY), SEBASTIÁN RUIZ-TAGLE (SCHUBERT MUSIC, A&R Manager SPAIN and LATIN AMERICA) and MARKUS SCHMIDT (Label head PUMP IT SUZI, GERMANY) have been named label heads.

Established labels including Garage/Psychedelic-focused label UNIQUE RECORDS from GERMANY and PARIS-based BRUIT BLANC are included as well.

MANLIO CELOTTI, THE ORCHARD Managing Director – GSA, Northern and Eastern EUROPE and RUSSIA said, “We are proud and excited to work with the SCHUBERT MUSIC GROUP! The team is diverse, competent and, with its international structure, a perfect and predestined partner for THE ORCHARD. ANDREAS and THOMAS have a great and ambitious vision and we look forward to being there!”

SCHUBERT MUSIC CEO ANDREAS SCHUBERT said, "It has always been our aim to offer the artists associated with us as comprehensive a service as possible. Self-releases have sometimes been included, but now we have decided to completely reorganize the label area. With central management under THOMAS THYSSEN, who has headed our BERLIN office since 2018, and decentralized, clearly specialized labels, we want to set new impulses and in combination with our other services, such as publishing, management and booking, be an attractive label alternative for artists from various genres. We found the perfect partner in THE ORCHARD. MANLIO not only understood and supported our ideas from the first moment, his team was also able to demonstrate the benefits of working together very clearly."

THYSSEN added, “After extremely intensive months of preparatory work, I am now really looking forward to working with old and new colleagues in a new, exciting structure for us all. At the same time, I would like to thank ANDREAS for his trust and MANLIO for the extremely constructive exchange and the creative ping-pong. Let’s do it!”

A detailed overview of the label structure and first signings will be announced soon.

« see more Net News