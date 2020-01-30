On 710

The XFL's SEATTLE DRAGONS will be heard on BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN SEATTLE)/SEATTLE this season. The arrangement includes Head Coach/GM JIM ZORN making weekly appearances on JOHN CLAYTON's show on MONDAYS and a weekly "insider show" on WEDNESDAY nights hosted by LYDIA CRUZ. MAURA DOOLEY will serve as the station's DRAGONS Insider and sideline reporter and will contribute to a weekly podcast also hosted by CRUZ.

“We’re excited to partner with 710 ESPN SEATTLE and expand our reach to even more great sports fans across the SEATTLE area,” said DRAGONS President RYAN GUSTAFSON. “710 ESPN SEATTLE offers a great opportunity and platform for us to continue to introduce the SEATTLE DRAGONS to the PACIFIC NORTHWEST through a variety of programming and new content as fans get to know who we are and what we’re about."

“This is a great opportunity to serve our listeners who love football,” said Director of Programming MIKE SALK. “We are looking forward to partnering of this fun, new adventure.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the XFL’s SEATTLE DRAGONS on 710 ESPN SEATTLE and with 710sports.com,” said VP/Market Manager DAVE PRIDEMORE. “Our goal is to satisfy the PACIFIC NORTHWEST’s immense appetite and passion surrounding the game of football.”

