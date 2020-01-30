WSIX

In the wake of the recent layoffs of afternoon hosts TIGE & DANIEL, iHEARTMEDIA Country WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE has plugged in a voice tracked afternoon show hosted by sister Country WKSF (99.9 KISS COUNTRY)/ASHEVILLE morning host EDDIE FOXX. He is now heard on the air at WSIX from 3-7p (CT).

FOXX is a familiar voice in the NASHVILLE market, having spent four years in afternoons and then mornings on (now CUMULUS) Country WKDF prior to his move to ASHEVILLE in 2007.

TIGE RODGERS, DANIEL BAKER and their Executive Producer, MARI MUELLER, were part of the first wave of iHEART layoffs earlier this month (NET NEWS 1/15).

