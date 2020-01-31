DJ Star R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of THE RADIO PEOPLE Urban KRVV (100.1 THE BEAT)/MONROE, LA –evening personality/mixer DONALD JOHNSON aka “DJ STAR,” died SUNDAY (1/27) in a car accident.

The station shared the sad news on its FACEBOOK page, writing, “We lost a member of our family today. I've struggled for hours to even compose myself to attempt to write this post for all of you. DJ STAR passed on to rest in heaven with our creator today. I think back to when he first came to work here. I remember his interview and the person who vouched for him (GRAVE). It took only a short amount of time for STAR to become part of the family.”

The Homecoming Celebration For DJ STAR:

He will lie in state from 10a--6p on FRIDAY (1/31) at the JOHN H WILSON CENTER (ZION BAPTIST CHURCH) 3038 HOLLYWOOD Ave, SHREVEPORT, LA.

Services will be held SATURDAY (2/1), 1p at MORNING STAR MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH OF SHREVEPORT 5340 JEWELLA Ave, SHREVEPORT, LA

Burial at CARVER CEMETERY (2/1) 498 KENNIE Rd, SHREVEPORT, LA

