Pollstar Live! Opens Tuesday

NICKI MINAJ will sit with THE AZOFF COMPANY Chairman And CEO IRVING AZOFF in the Keynote Conversation at POLLSTAR LIVE! 2020, POLLSTER magazine's flagship event. POLLSTAR LIVE! begins FEBRUARY 4 with PRODUCTION LIVE! and ends on FEBRUARY 6 with the 31ST ANNUAL POLLSTAR AWARDS, hosted by entertainer WHITNEY CUMMINGS.

MINAJ and AZOFF join other artists and industry executives appearing including SCOTT STAPP, OAK VIEW GROUP Pres. Of Media & Conferences RAY WADDELL, Country artist CHRIS YOUNG, C3 PRESENTS' CHARLES ATTAL, CHARLIE JONES and CHARLIE WALKER, WOMEN NATION, LIVE NATION's ALI HARNELL, LIVE NATION's LESLEY OLENIK, UTA's NEIL WARNOCK, FULL STOP MANAGEMENT's JEFFERY AZOFF, PARADIGM's ZOE SONQUIST, CID ENTERTAINMENT's DAN BERKOWITZ, ROLLING LOUD FESTIVAL's TARIQ CHERIF, MOTOWN RECORDS' ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM, CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP's MICHELLE JUBELIRER, LIVE NATION's BRAD WAVRA, UTA's DAVID ZEDECK, THE AMG's ROB BECKHAM and many others.

The 31ST ANNUAL POLLSTAR AWARDS honors the highest achieving tours, venues, artists, events, executives, and companies from 2019.

Among the artists nominated, as selected by the industry, are THE ROLLING STONES, BILLIE EILISH, ED SHEERAN, ELTON JOHN, ERIC CHURCH, P!NK, ARIANA GRANDE, BAD BUNNY, BILLY JOEL, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DRAKE, GARTH BROOKS, JENNIFER LOPEZ, JONAS BROTHERS, LADY GAGA, MANÁ, METALLICA, TRAVIS SCOTT, GRETA VAN FLEET, KACEY MUSGRAVES, LIZZO, LUKE COMBS, MAGGIE ROGERS and many more.

Also to be honored are the top achievers among promoters, agents, venues, festivals, marketers, production professionals, and others.

Pollstar Live! Conference & Awards space is limited. You can check here to register.

« see more Net News