WYMS/(88NINE RADIOMILWAUKEE) is pairing up some the hottest chefs -- some from the city’s newest restaurants -- with station DJs for the station’s ninth annual SOUNDBITES fundraiser on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6th at THE iVY HOUSE.

SOUNDBITES lets food and music lovers savor unique pairings at tasting and listening stations. Attendees will meet the chefs and DJs while enjoying MILWAUKEE’s diverse food scene and creatively matched tunes playing on earbuds.

The evening will also feature champagne, sampling stations of craft beer, wine and Wisconsin cheeses as well as the SOUNDBITES Silent Auction.

