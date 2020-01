Matthew Florence

Former CUMULUS Top 40/Rhythmic KVYB (then 103.3 THE VIBE)/OXNARD-VENTURA and SANTA BARBARA PD MATTHEW "DOUGHBOY" FLORENCE lands at DIMES MEDIA/SAN LUIS OBISPO. FLORENCE joins the sales team as an Account Executive.

FLORENCE tells ALL ACCESS, "I can’t even tell you how excited I am to get started."

