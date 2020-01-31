Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper-actor-producer CURTIS '50 CENT' JACKSON got his star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME yesterday (1/30). JACKSON's star ceremony was held outside of the W HOTEL at HOLLYWOOD & VINE. JACKSON produces and appears in the TV series POWER on STARZ. The show's finale is just days away.

On hand for the ceremony were two of JACKSON's closet music industry friends, ANDRE "DR. DRE" YOUNG and EMINEM. (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Get more details from KNBC-TV.

