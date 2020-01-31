Splitting In Two

iHEARTMEDIA has split the simulcast of Sports WTSO-A (THE BIG 1070)/MADISON from FM translator W265CV, debuting a new Oldies format on the FM as "U-100.9" starting SATURDAY (2/1) and repositioning the AM as "1070 THE GAME" on MONDAY (2/3). The FM is fed by WIBA-FM-HD2, which has been relaying WTSO until now.

On the new FM format, Market President DREW LAUTER said, “I’m extremely excited to be part of this new station launch. MADISON missed having a station that is dedicated to airing top ‘60s and ‘70s music -- so we’re excited to step up and give listeners what they want with the new U-100.9.”

The AM side is adding a simulcast of STEVE CZABAN's morning show from sister Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME)/MILWAUKEE and will add MIKE HELLER, who hosts a midday show on WRNW, for 3-6p (CT) weekdays. The station is also adding FOX SPORTS RADIO's DAN PATRICK and COLIN COWHERD in place of simulcasting WRNW's midday HELLER & DOLPHIN and THE CROSSOVER WITH TED DAVIS AND DAN NEEDLES and the afternoon DREW & K.B. MIKE LUCAS, the station's locally-based MADISON host, was let go in the recent iHEARTMEDIA mass layoffs. LAUTER said, “WISCONSIN has a strong and diverse sports fan base. We believe we have assembled the best of the best to deliver news, commentary, differing opinions, on-field insight and an occasional laugh to our loyal listeners.”

