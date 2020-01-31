Bell

FOX SPORTS RADIO's "STRAIGHT OUTTA VEGAS WITH R.J. BELL" will for the second consecutive year broadcast a special edition on SUPER BOWL SUNDAY, airing noon-1p (ET) with FSR's JONAS KNOX and betting experts STEVE FEZZIK and BRAD POWERS on hand.

BELL has been among the FSR hosts broadcasting live from Radio Row in MIAMI BEACH this week for the SUPER BOWL.

