Soon To Be A Townsquare Station

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA is taking over operation of Sports WWAX (92.1 THE FAN)/HERMANTOWN, MN-DULUTH-SUPERIOR under a time brokerage agreement with an agreement to purchase the station outright anticipated in the near term. TOWNSQUARE, which also owns Country KKCM (B105), Hot AC KBMX (MIX 108), Classic Hits KLDJ (KOOL 101.7) and Classic Rock WEBC-A-W293CT (SASQUATCH 106.5), plans to move the Sports format to WEBC during the week of FEBRUARY 17th and move the Classic Rock SASQUATCH format to WWAX as SASQUATCH 92.1. In addition, TOWNSQUARE has picked up the DULUTH affiliation for MINNESOTA VIKINGS football for the 2020-24 seasons, which will air on both WEBC and WWAX.

OM DAVID DREW said, “With its fun, irreverent attitude, SASQUATCH 106.5 has quickly earned a loyal following. Moving it to 92.1 FM will provide the opportunity for the station to reach even more NORTHLAND listeners who love real classic rock.”

Market Pres./CRO MARY NIEMEYER said, “All of these programming moves greatly improve the experience for our local listeners and the marketing solutions we can provide for our local advertising partners, enhancing our position as a premiere local media company in the Northland. We are thrilled to bring THE FAN back home to WEBC along with the MINNESOTA VIKINGS, while providing our rabid SASQUATCH audience extended reach on 92.1 FM.”

TOWNSQUARE CEO BILL WILSON added, “We are pleased to announce this strategic move which will strengthen our position in DULUTH, and more importantly, strengthen our content offering for our local community and our marketing capabilities for our local advertising partners. The addition of WWAX to our local media portfolio is a clear demonstration of our ‘Local First’ strategy, which is a commitment to super-serve our local clients, local listeners and local communities while helping local businesses grow.”

« see more Net News