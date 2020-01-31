Facing Legal Issues

Two women recently filed a class action suit in ATLANTA against URBAN ONE, the corporate hub of RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9). The plaintiffs are alleging they are owed unpaid overtime and claim sexual harassment by former RADIO ONE/ATLANTA VP/Programing “HURRICANE” DAVE SMITH, reports RODNEY HO/AJC.com.

The defendant in this case is URBAN ONE based in SILVER SPRINGS, MD and SMITH is not named as a defendant. He was fired last AUGUST by URBAN ONE after a previous lawsuit was filed by former on-air personality SHORTY MACK (NET NEWS 8/14/19) who claimed he sexually assaulted and harassed her. SMITH later filed a defamation counterclaim lawsuit (NET NEWS 9/6/19).

According to AJC, DESIREE LUCAS was hired at WHTA in 2012 as a production assistant while DOMINIQUE HINTON joined the station as a production assistant and board operator in the same year. Their responsibilities included assigning commercials to on-air personalities, assisting guests on the radio shows, and making sure commercials aired and shows came back on-air time.

The lawsuit pointed out these jobs are categorized as hourly employment. Both women allege they worked overtime but did not receive overtime pay of time and a half. The suit said they regularly worked more than 40 hours a week. LUCAS makes $12.82 an hour and still works there. HINTON worked at the station from 2012 until she was terminated in 2018 and was paid between $10 to $12.32 an hour. Both plaintiffs believe male employees doing the same job were getting paid more than the women.

Both filed comparable sex discrimination and retaliation suits with the EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION in 2018. This lawsuit filed in the UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT in the NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA also describes alleged behavior by SMITH. You can read the entire lawsuit here.

