Sold

RESONATE HAWAII LLC is selling AC KIPA-A-K257GV (THE BEACH)/HILO, HI to CALVARY CHAPEL OF TWIN FALLS, INC. for $80,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, RALPH and JOANNE CLENNEY are transferring their collective 100% of shares (51% and 49%, respectively) in CLENNY BROADCASTING CORPORATION, licensee of WKJQ-F/PARSONS, TN, to sons STEVE and TOM CLENNEY (51% and 49%, respectively) for $1.

LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS OF WYOMING, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KCGL/POWELL, WY with reduced power due to transmitter failure.

LIVING WATER BAPTIST CHURCH OF LAPLACE, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WZLW-LP/HUSSER, LA after losing its transmitter site.

And PBI, LLC has closed on the sale of Oldies KDDD-A and Classic Country KDDD-F (BIG COUNTRY 95.3)/DUMAS, TX to HIGHWAY 64 RADIO, LLC for $292,000.

Also, PBS affiliate WNET/NEWARK-NEW YORK has closed on the acquisition of noncommercial Variety WPPB/SOUTHAMPTON, NY from PECONIC PUBLIC BROADCASTING for $944,834. WNET owns PBS affiliates WLIW-TV/GARDEN CITY, NY and, through a subsidiary, the NJTV stations, WNJN-TV/MONTCLAIR, NJ, WNJB-TV/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, WNJT-TV/TRENTON, NJ, and WNJS-TV/CAMDEN, NJ. It plans to change the calls of WPPB to WLIW-FM, and longtime WPPB GM WALLY SMITH will serve as GM Emeritus.

