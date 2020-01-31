No Radio PBP

While some teams in the revived XFL are announcing radio deals, the ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS are taking a different approach, telling the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH's DAN CAESAR that they will not have radio play-by-play or streaming and will instead rely on social media for live coverage.

The team's President KURT HUNZEKER told CAESAR that discussions were held with "just about every station in the metro area" but that the decision was to "follow the lead of the fans and do what they asked us... (this) is the way they consume sports media now." The BATTLEHAWKS plan to create a "radio row" outside the stadium for stations to broadcast live before games, and have hired three local radio personalities, HUBBARD Alternative KPNT (105.7 THE POINT)'s TONY PATRICO as a DJ and HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)'s MICHELLE SMALLMON and RADIO ONE Urban WHHL (HOT 104.1)'s MEGHAN O'DONNELL, as in-game hosts.

