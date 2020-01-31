More Hawks

ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA has inked a multiyear contract extension to air ATLANTA HAWKS basketball. The new deal includes promotional support on sister Urban WVEE (V-103) and Hot AC WSTR (STAR 94.1). STEVE HOLMAN continues as play-by-play voice, with MIKE CONTI as pre-game and post-game host.

“We have truly enjoyed our partnership with the ATLANTA HAWKS over the past six years and are looking forward to collaborating even further with the team,” said SVP/Market Manager RICK CAFFEY. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue partnering with a first-class organization who invests in their fans and community in a way that aligns with our own values.”

“We are so excited to not only extend but grow our partnership with ENTERCOM,” said HAWKS EVP/CRO ANDREW SALTZMAN. “92.9 THE GAME continues to be the preeminent sports talk station in ATLANTA, and we are proud to have a radio partner with tremendous programming, expert talent calling the games and a passion for engaging fans throughout greater ATLANTA.”

