SPOTIFY Global Head/Video and Live Events BRIAN DANZIS has joined podcasting company ACAST as Managing Dir./AMERICAS. DANZIS, based in NEW YORK, previously worked as CRO at VIROOL and SVP/Sales and Sales Strategy, AMERICAS at VIDEOLOGY.

“The AMERICAS are ACAST’s fastest-growing markets, and we're excited to welcome BRIAN to the team to lead the next phase of our expansion,” said COO OSKAR SERRANDER. “His credentials speak for themselves, but what impressed us further is his belief in ACAST’s vision and his dedication to accelerating our growth in a space with massive potential.”

“We’ve reached a watershed moment for audio content. Just as we saw with video, we have an incredible opportunity with audio to provide a platform for creators and publishers to monetize content at scale,” said DANZIS. “The podcast industry is still in its relative infancy, but that presents huge growth potential both in content and in its value for advertisers. ACAST has the people, the vision, and the technology to drive that growth.”

