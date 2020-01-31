Midwest Family Broadcasting Engages

MIDWEST FAMILY BROADCASTING has engaged MIXER, "the patented datafication, attribution and research platform," across all formats in all markets.

"MIXER gives us the tools we need to engage and activate our audiences on a local level, and convert that activation into measurable dollars", said MWF Pres. TOM WALKER. "We are increasing our brand satisfaction, building listener loyalty and providing targeted, attributable results for our advertisers."

"One database, one log-in, and we are putting the hands of programming, promotion and sales together like never before” said Co-Founder JESSE JAMES DUPREE. “We haven’t forsaken what is familiar and what works. We’ve taken the DeLorean and made it go back to the future!”

« see more Net News