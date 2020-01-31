Paris Nicole

RADIO ONE Urban WPHI (HIP-HOP 103.9)/PHILADELPHIA is declaring FEBRUARY 15th to be known as 2-1-5 Day. The number 2-1-5 is the best known area code in PHILADELPHIA.

Beginning MONDAY FEBRUARY 10th, the station will highlight the music of PHILADELPHIA, favorite PHILADELPHIA restaurants, athletes, landmarks, and a few other surprises. The week will be capped off with a performance by PHILLY’s own PNB ROCK at CLUB NOTO on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15th.

PD/midday PARIS NICOLE said, “HIP-HOP 103.9 is all about the culture and love for the city of PHILADELPHIA. What better way to celebrate the city than on FEBRUARY 15th. 2-1-5 day will now be known as the day that PHILADELPHIA highlights PHILLY artists, PHILLY foods, PHILLY fashion, and more. This is a day the city can come together annually to spread love, positivity, create unity and stop the violence.”

Station Manager EZIO TORRES added, “2-1-5 Day will now be an annual event. We are looking forward to the first 2-1-5 day to highlight the artists and all that makes the City of PHILADELPHIA special. Our goal is to grow this to an annual event where we can reach out to the community with a fun and entertaining platform while also giving back to the beautiful City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.”

