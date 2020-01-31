"In Harmony: CRS at the Museum"

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOF) have teamed up to present "In Harmony: CRS at the Museum" for attendees of COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2020 on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th from 5-7p (CT) in the NASHVILLE museum's event space. The event will include performances by SONY artists ADAM DOLEAC, NIKO MOON and TENILLE TOWNES, along with a private cocktail reception. Additionally, the night will feature student performers who recently took part in the museum’s Words & Music songwriting program, which incorporates songwriting into standard reading and writing lessons.

CRS attendees will also get a complimentary admission to tour the museum WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th from 9a-3p (CT).

“We look forward to celebrating our shared love of Country music with this year’s CRS attendees,” said CMHOF SVP/Sales & Marketing SHARON BOWER. “With performances from ADAM, NIKO, and TENILLE, as well as a student performance from our storied Words & Music program, it is evident that the genre’s future is bright.” Registration is still open for CRS 2020 and can be completed at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

« see more Net News