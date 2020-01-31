Callahan

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION President THOM CALLAHAN is exiting the organization after eight years to join SAGA COMMUNICATIONS as Director of Business Development.

CALLAHAN said, I am proud of the value we have created for SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA radio and will miss so many of the great radio members we have. However, the opportunity to work with CEO ED CHRISTIAN and the great SAGA team was just too compelling. I wish the SCBA great success moving forward."

“THOM has served the SCBA with distinction for the past seven years” said SCBA Chairman of the Board MILES SEXTON, who will serve as Interim President effective TOMORROW (2/1) while the organization seeks a permanent replacement for CALLAHAN. “THOM has genuine passion for radio and we are thankful for his tireless work to promote the value of radio and the many audio and digital services offered by SCBA members.”

