The NAB's PILOT technology innovation initiative, partnering with the NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION, has opened the window for applications from member radio and TV stations for grants to underwrite SUMMER 2020 paid engineering or media-technology internships.

The deadline for applications is FEBRUARY 21st, with selected stations to be notified in MARCH. The program helps NAB members that do not currently offer engineering or media-technology internships to do so, and provides resources to help the stations identify and support interns, including travel assistance for the selected interns to attend the 2020 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS.

Find out more at nabpilot.org/techinterns/ and apply by filling out the application found by clicking here.

