Lexy Smith--Free Agent

LEXY SMITH tells ALL ACCESS that she has exited her midday post at ENTERCOM Hot AC KLLC (Alice@97.3)/SAN FRANCISCO after a two year run.

In addition to her on air chops, LEXY also brings programming and music department experience to the table, in great markets like LOS ANGELES, SAN DIEGO, PORTLAND, PHOENIX and SACRAMENTO.

Connect with her at (415-265-3446) or al3xasmith@gmail.com.

« see more Net News